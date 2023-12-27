Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Has $11.29 Million Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,648 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for 5.8% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC owned 0.32% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $11,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $725,000. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 20,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,511,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 225.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 182,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 126,261 shares during the period. Finally, Motco lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.98. 167,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,427. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.89 and a 12 month high of $35.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.22.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.