Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Has $219,000 Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lessened its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 249,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 43,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,339,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lauer Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

IEI traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,239,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,401. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.35 and its 200-day moving average is $114.35. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.45 and a 52 week high of $119.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.2917 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

