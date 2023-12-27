Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Has $512,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEMV. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 149.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.71. 206,197 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.33.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

