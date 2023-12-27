Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Has $651,000 Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF comprises 0.3% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,871,000 after acquiring an additional 21,205 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 384,026 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $53.27. 227,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,241. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $47.07 and a twelve month high of $53.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average of $50.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

