Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Has $8.34 Million Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 4.3% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC owned 0.12% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $8,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 415,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,934,000 after acquiring an additional 28,743 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 245,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,774,000 after buying an additional 24,115 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.87. 762,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,184. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.58. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.03 and a 1-year high of $51.22.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

