Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Invests $79,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.78.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock traded up $1.94 on Wednesday, reaching $297.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,097. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $255.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $151.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $299.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

