Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Invests $98,000 in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOG. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIOG stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.19. The company had a trading volume of 35,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,101. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $88.41 and a 12-month high of $109.79. The company has a market capitalization of $620.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.77 and a 200-day moving average of $97.76.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

