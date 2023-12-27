Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Purchases 748 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,459,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,370. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.56. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $1.3568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $16.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 32.77%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

