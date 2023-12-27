Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA IVOG traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $99.10. The stock had a trading volume of 22,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,637. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $83.31 and a 52-week high of $99.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.83 and a 200-day moving average of $92.54. The company has a market capitalization of $815.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile
The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
