Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 0.6% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 32.2% in the third quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 61.4% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 27.0% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $410.50. 20,899,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,482,105. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $259.73 and a twelve month high of $411.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $382.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.69.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.8083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

