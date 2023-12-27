Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 82.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,678 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHO traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.43. The stock had a trading volume of 996,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,399. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $49.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.99.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

