Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Sells 1,575 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 13,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,290,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,198,083. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $94.53. The company has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.97.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

