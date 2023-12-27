Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Sells 2,441 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,587.4% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,930,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,890,000 after acquiring an additional 21,602,147 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165,188 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,192.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,504,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,338,000 after buying an additional 5,416,840 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $70.08. 5,142,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.25 and a 200-day moving average of $66.49. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $103.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

