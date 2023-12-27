Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Sells 638 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 82.6% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 46,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 20,904 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 371.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 51,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJS stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $104.57. 245,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,878. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.81 and a 12-month high of $106.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.