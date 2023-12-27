Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Sells 786 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after acquiring an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,521,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681,501 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,496,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,883,000 after buying an additional 2,443,588 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,420 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFA stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,566,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,780,971. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.29 and a 52-week high of $75.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

