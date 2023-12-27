Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,287 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,814.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 69,771 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $24.52. 1,045,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,691. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $26.40.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

