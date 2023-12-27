Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Goldstein Advisors LLC

Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $310.23. The stock had a trading volume of 32,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,358. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.37. The company has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.00 and a 1 year high of $329.83.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total value of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at $18,958,793.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,212.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.57.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

