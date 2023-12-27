Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Insider Sells $2,559,961.28 in Stock

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) insider Steffen Sigloch sold 53,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $2,559,961.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,131,054.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Steffen Sigloch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 22nd, Steffen Sigloch sold 8 shares of Mueller Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $380.00.

On Friday, December 15th, Steffen Sigloch sold 58,522 shares of Mueller Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $2,639,927.42.

Shares of NYSE MLI traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.34. 132,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,975. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.56. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.08 and a 52-week high of $48.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Mueller Industries last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $819.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.00 million. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 30.39%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 10.93%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLI. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Mueller Industries by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mueller Industries

(Get Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

