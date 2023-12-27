Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.18.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTRA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Natera from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

Get Natera alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NTRA

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $61.17 on Wednesday. Natera has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.01. Natera had a negative net margin of 50.50% and a negative return on equity of 72.98%. The business had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Natera will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Healy sold 644,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $37,835,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,365. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James Healy sold 644,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $37,835,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,365. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $28,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 671,655 shares of company stock worth $39,157,266 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Natera by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,654,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,203,000 after purchasing an additional 887,409 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Natera by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 142,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 9,755 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 382.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Natera by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in Natera by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,651,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,341,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natera

(Get Free Report

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.