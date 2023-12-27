National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NFG. Bank of America raised their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Scotiabank raised National Fuel Gas from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

NYSE:NFG opened at $50.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.05. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $48.60 and a 1 year high of $65.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $368.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.08 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 21.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

