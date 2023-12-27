National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management cut its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in National Grid were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in National Grid in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of National Grid by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in National Grid in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. AXA S.A. grew its position in National Grid by 41.0% in the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National Grid by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.60. 123,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $74.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.16 and a 200-day moving average of $64.07.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $1.1899 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 5.8%.

A number of research firms have commented on NGG. UBS Group raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,176.25.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

