Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Down to $19.60

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.60, but opened at $19.16. Nayax shares last traded at $19.16, with a volume of 215 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.84. The company has a market capitalization of $629.41 million, a PE ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 0.01.
Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $60.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.20 million. Nayax had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.
Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Meter Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.
