Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Down to $19.60

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.60, but opened at $19.16. Nayax shares last traded at $19.16, with a volume of 215 shares traded.

Nayax Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.84. The company has a market capitalization of $629.41 million, a PE ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 0.01.

Get Nayax alerts:

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $60.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.20 million. Nayax had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nayax Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nayax by 353.8% in the second quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 302,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 235,562 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nayax by 18.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 118,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,325 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nayax by 34.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 924,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 238,521 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nayax in the second quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nayax in the third quarter valued at $237,000. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Meter Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.