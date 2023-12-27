Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ NEPT opened at $0.62 on Friday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.33.
Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.00) by $10.62. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 263.45% and a negative net margin of 71.09%. The company had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -43.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 542,815 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 399,362 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.44% of the company’s stock.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
