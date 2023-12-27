NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) President Buys $12,837.76 in Stock

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) President Naeem Ghauri acquired 6,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $12,837.76. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 422,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,567.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NetSol Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NTWK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,342. NetSol Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetSol Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NetSol Technologies stock. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,296 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. EA Series Trust owned about 0.29% of NetSol Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

