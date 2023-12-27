Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.13

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 180533 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Nevada Copper Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$182 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.94.

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The mining company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Analysts expect that Nevada Copper Corp. will post 0.0431894 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. It holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property that consist of approximately 24,300 acres of contiguous mineral rights located in northwestern Nevada, the United States.

