NewtekOne, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:NEWT)

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the business services provider on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

NewtekOne has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years. NewtekOne has a payout ratio of 39.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NewtekOne to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

NewtekOne Price Performance

NASDAQ NEWT opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $365.56 million, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.65. NewtekOne has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $20.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.33 million. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 11.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NewtekOne will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NewtekOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Compass Point upped their target price on NewtekOne from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NewtekOne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $40,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,140,280 shares in the company, valued at $15,336,766. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 8,432 shares of company stock valued at $110,920 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NewtekOne

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of NewtekOne by 7.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of NewtekOne by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 43,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of NewtekOne by 6.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NewtekOne by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NewtekOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewtekOne Company Profile

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

