Next Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Next Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $165.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,064,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $165.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

