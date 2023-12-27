Next Capital Management LLC Has $4 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,389,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,366,000 after buying an additional 541,820 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,998,000 after buying an additional 5,313,963 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,201,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,097,000 after buying an additional 178,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after acquiring an additional 690,235 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $237.97. 3,028,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,081,337. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $188.06 and a twelve month high of $238.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.63. The stock has a market cap of $335.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

