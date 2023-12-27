Next Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 42.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 698,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after purchasing an additional 95,725 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,841,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,659,000 after acquiring an additional 618,166 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,998,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter worth $20,006,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in ONEOK by 6.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Insider Activity

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.12. 458,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,520,202. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The company has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

