Next Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,271 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.2% of Next Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEMG. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 497.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEMG traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.15. 4,515,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,937,556. The firm has a market cap of $72.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.57 and a 52-week high of $52.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.03.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

