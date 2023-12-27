Next Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,980 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Next Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 56.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Next Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $437.25. 1,853,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,049,434. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $345.90 and a one year high of $438.22. The company has a market cap of $349.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $411.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.12.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.