Next Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the third quarter worth $236,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in E2open Parent by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of E2open Parent by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,217,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,576,000 after buying an additional 14,517 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of E2open Parent by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 45,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the second quarter worth $224,000.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on E2open Parent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of E2open Parent from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on E2open Parent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other E2open Parent news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $53,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,072.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

E2open Parent Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of E2open Parent stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.51. The stock had a trading volume of 181,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,082. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14, a P/E/G ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.38. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $7.20.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $158.49 million for the quarter. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 96.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E2open Parent Profile

(Free Report)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.