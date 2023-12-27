Next Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Next Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 4.0% of Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $410.86. 12,024,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,450,172. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $259.73 and a 1 year high of $411.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $382.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.8083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

