Next Capital Management LLC Sells 163 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Next Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $526,000. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 159,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 35.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.16. 809,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,573. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.74. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $106.88 and a 1-year high of $169.45.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3807 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

