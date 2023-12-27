Next Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Next Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,829,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,958 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,502,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,836 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $76.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,327,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,990. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.46. The firm has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $78.23.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

