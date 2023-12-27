NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Lowered by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 88,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,074,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 15,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 18,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richelieu Gestion SA grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 45,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $60.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $86.47. The company has a market capitalization of $123.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Profile



NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

