NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,329 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 3,358 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.06% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 754 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 9,675 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

NEP stock opened at $30.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.91. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $77.21.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.16 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.8675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.34%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 260.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $62.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.27.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

