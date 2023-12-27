Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Nexus Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$628,050.00, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,120.33, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03.

About Nexus Gold

(Get Free Report)

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship property is the Bouboulou project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.