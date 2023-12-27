Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Up 5.8%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 75,654,090 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 57,630,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.16). Nikola had a negative net margin of 1,475.52% and a negative return on equity of 151.40%. The business had revenue of ($1.73) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.
Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.
