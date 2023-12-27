Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Up 5.8%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 75,654,090 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 57,630,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Nikola Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.16). Nikola had a negative net margin of 1,475.52% and a negative return on equity of 151.40%. The business had revenue of ($1.73) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nikola

Nikola Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 97.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nikola by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 9.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 19.4% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 29,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. 24.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

