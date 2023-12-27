NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 1.5%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.98 and last traded at $9.19. 18,986,967 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 51,766,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $16.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NIO from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.55.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIO by 7.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,794,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835,232 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIO by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,370,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,194 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth $155,344,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of NIO by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,086,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,089,000 after purchasing an additional 92,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NIO by 20.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,128,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.32% of the company’s stock.
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
