Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) versus Crane (NYSE:CR) Critical Survey

Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) and Crane (NYSE:CR) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.4% of Nordex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of Crane shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Crane shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nordex and Crane’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordex N/A N/A N/A $0.41 27.39 Crane $3.38 billion 1.98 $401.10 million $7.55 15.58

Analyst Ratings

Crane has higher revenue and earnings than Nordex. Crane is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nordex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Nordex and Crane, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordex 0 0 3 0 3.00 Crane 0 3 4 0 2.57

Crane has a consensus price target of $107.67, indicating a potential downside of 8.47%. Given Crane’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crane is more favorable than Nordex.

Profitability

This table compares Nordex and Crane’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordex N/A N/A N/A Crane 13.10% 24.45% 10.14%

Summary

Crane beats Nordex on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nordex



Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates through Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations. It also offers maintenance and remote monitoring services for wind farms, as well as repair and technical enhancement services for existing turbines. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

About Crane



Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets. This segment also offers pressure sensors for aircraft engine control, aircraft braking systems for fighter jets, power conversion solutions for spacecraft, and lubrication systems. The Process Flow Technologies segment provides engineered fluid handling equipment for mission critical applications. It offers process valves and related products, commercial valves, and pumps and systems. The Engineered Materials segment manufactures fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels and coils, primarily for use in the manufacturing of recreational vehicles and in commercial and industrial buildings applications. It provides products and solutions to customers across end markets, including aerospace, defense, chemical and pharmaceutical, water and wastewater, payment automation, non-residential and municipal construction, energy, and banknote design and production, as well as for a range of general industrial and consumer applications. The company was formerly known as Crane Holdings, Co. Crane Company was founded in 1855 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

