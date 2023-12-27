Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Acquired by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned approximately 0.10% of Nordson worth $12,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 18.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 461.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,615,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $1,162,356.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,756.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $1,162,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,756.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 3,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total value of $875,390.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,596.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,097,663 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDSN traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $264.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,806. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.65. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $202.57 and a 52 week high of $265.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NDSN. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.83.

Nordson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

