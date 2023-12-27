Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Holdings Cut by Trinity Financial Advisors LLC

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,105 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 96,900.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,018,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,271,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007,855 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,065 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $537,007,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,666 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 221.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,124,545 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $238,404,000 after purchasing an additional 775,059 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSC stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $235.84. 118,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,917. The company has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $260.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.54.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.21%.

NSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.45.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

