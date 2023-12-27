Norris Perne & French LLP MI Acquires 1,827 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after buying an additional 15,879 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.72. 7,364,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,030,112. The firm has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.77 and a 200 day moving average of $40.32. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

