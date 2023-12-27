Norris Perne & French LLP MI Acquires 7,145 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned 0.09% of SS&C Technologies worth $11,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 50,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

SSNC stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.23. The company had a trading volume of 481,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,954. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.42. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $64.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.23.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSNC. UBS Group started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

