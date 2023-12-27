Norris Perne & French LLP MI Acquires 920 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of F. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 7.9% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 79,863 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $366,000. DDD Partners LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 8.4% in the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,511,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 117,111 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 30.7% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,170 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 10.0% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 49,897 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of F stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.36. The company had a trading volume of 27,683,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,217,250. The company has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.31.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on F shares. UBS Group began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.02.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

