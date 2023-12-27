Norris Perne & French LLP MI Acquires Shares of 1,567 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

VLO stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.19. The stock had a trading volume of 679,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,926,971. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.38. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

