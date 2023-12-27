Norris Perne & French LLP MI Boosts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Stryker were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 692.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $298.32. The stock had a trading volume of 310,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $241.47 and a twelve month high of $306.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $283.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.91.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.51%.

Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Stryker

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

