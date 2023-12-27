Norris Perne & French LLP MI Boosts Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,489 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 3.1% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of NIKE by 4.3% in the first quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.5% in the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in NIKE by 0.7% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 12,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Williams Trading raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.94.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,516,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,622,237. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.78.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

