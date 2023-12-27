Norris Perne & French LLP MI Buys 325 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $100,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Argus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.6 %

MDLZ traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.15. 2,178,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,243,720. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $98.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.75%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

